POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Town of Columbus Fire Department said a gas tanker fire has closed the entire interstate in Polk County Thursday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred around 6 a.m. along the interstate near mile marker 62 westbound.

The crash is completely shut down both east and westbound according to officials.

Officials are expected to clear the scene by noon.

Drivers should expect high traffic and are encouraged to use exit 67 to divert around the incident.

Motorists are advised to watch for emergency personnel directing traffic in the area.