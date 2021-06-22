Gateway expands Greenville facility, receives half-million dollar grant

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – What started out as a simple suspicion that residents in Greenville living with mental illness needed a place to improve their quality of life — has turned into what is now known as Gateway.

In 1983, Greenville’s Community Planning Council and the United Way of Greenville County conducted a community-wide Needs Assessment Planning Study.

According to Gateway, the results showed the need for day services and housing for adults with serious mental illness in Greenville County.

One year later Gateway was established and has since served more than 1,400 members.

Gateway provides people who live with severe mental illnesses, such as schizophrenia and major depression, with the opportunity to get an education, learn life skills and real job skills.

Last year, Gateway’s Board of Directors launched a campaign to raise money to build a larger Clubhouse space to expand the capacity of members they can serve. In total, Gateway was able to raise $750,000.

Trustees for the Greenville Health Authority made a $500,000 dollar donation towards Gateway’s mission.

“The money was a part of our capital campaign to increase our capacity here in Greenville. Our new 20,000 sqft. Clubhouse facility has been able to double our space. We’re so thankful for the trustees of the Greenville Health Authority,” Randy Redlinger, executive director at Gateway, said.

The new facility has a snack bar, full kitchen, dining room, broadcast studio, a bank and technology spaces for members to work on their education.

For more information on Gateway, click here.