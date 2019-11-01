Gateway Project closures, detours planned this weekend

More closures and detours are expected as construction continues on the Gateway Project.

Construction starts at the intersection of I-385 and I-85 as crews try to get closer to finishing the project.

The I-85 Northbound Collector/Distributor (Exit 51A-C) will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 through 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Drivers will be detoured to Exit 56 (Highway 14) and turned around to enter I-85 South. Traffic then will be directed to Exit 51A-C where vehicles may access I-385 or Woodruff Road.

The right lane of northbound I-85 between Exit 51A-C and Roper Mountain Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4.

Also starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, drivers headed to I-385 from I-85 North, as well as I-85 North or I-385 from Woodruff Road, will be detoured at Exit 51A to Woodruff Road where they will turn right and proceed to the Woodruff/I-385 intersection, according to a release. Those detours are expected to remain in place through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4.

Drivers headed east on Woodruff seeking I-85 North will be detoured to the Woodruff/I-385 intersection. Traffic on westbound Woodruff seeking I-85 Northb will be detoured to turn right at Roper Mountain Road then turn right to I-385 Southbound to Exit 36A to northbound I-85.

*** Special Detours this weekend *** + Drivers should expect another weekend of closures and detours along the 85/385… Posted by 85-385 Gateway on Thursday, October 31, 2019

For more information click here.