Closings
Graham County Schools

Gateway Project closures, detours planned this weekend

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

More closures and detours are expected as construction continues on the Gateway Project.

Construction starts at the intersection of I-385 and I-85 as crews try to get closer to finishing the project.

The I-85 Northbound Collector/Distributor (Exit 51A-C) will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 through 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Drivers will be detoured to Exit 56 (Highway 14) and turned around to enter I-85 South. Traffic then will  be directed to Exit 51A-C where vehicles may access I-385 or Woodruff Road. 

The right lane of northbound I-85 between Exit 51A-C and Roper Mountain Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4. 

Also starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, drivers headed to I-385 from I-85 North, as well as I-85 North or I-385 from Woodruff Road, will be detoured at Exit 51A to Woodruff Road where they will turn right and proceed to the Woodruff/I-385 intersection, according to a release. Those detours are expected to remain in place through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4. 

Drivers headed east on Woodruff seeking I-85 North will be detoured to the Woodruff/I-385 intersection. Traffic on westbound Woodruff seeking I-85 Northb will be detoured to turn right at Roper Mountain Road then turn right to I-385 Southbound to Exit 36A to northbound I-85.

*** Special Detours this weekend *** + Drivers should expect another weekend of closures and detours along the 85/385…

Posted by 85-385 Gateway on Thursday, October 31, 2019

For more information click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Community Calendar