GBI asking for help solving 2011 murder of Robert Simmons, Jr. in Toccoa

TOCCOA, GA (WSPA) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in solving a 2011 murder case.

According to a GBI news release, March marks nine years since Robert Lee Simmons, Jr., 46, was murdered.

GBI officials said Simmons was found dead at his home in Glendale Apartments on Norman Drive on March 1, 2011 by a relative.

Toccoa Police Department officials responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call.

Simmons’ death was deemed a homicide and the case remained active, as both GBI and Toccoa Police Department have still been investigating.

According to the release, investigators received new leads in the investigation recently and they are now asking for help from anyone who knew Simmons.

Anyone with information, including family and friends of Simmons, is asked to call GBI or Toccoa Police.

To reach the GBI, call 706-348-4866.

To call Toccoa Police, call 706-282-3244.