GCS announce safety protocols for summer school

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools announced their safety protocols for summer school on Friday.

The school system has enacted certain safety protocols for when students attend summer school beginning in June to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Protocols include:

Students will be seated six feet apart when possible

Plexiglass pods will not be available for summer school, but a plexiglass barrier will be available for small-group instruction

Bus riders continue to have to wear a mask

Water fountains remain off

Volunteers and visitors allowed at principal’s discretion

Dates for summer school vary, but some begin as early as June 7 and last as late as July 22. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. for elementary students, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. for middle school students and 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. for high school students.

Bus transportation will be provided for students who need a ride to their designated school. Eight school will not hold summer school due to construction projects or system replacements. Students from those schools impacted will be taken to a nearby school for summer school.

The following schools will not offer summer classes:

Elementary

East North Street (students to be transported to Lake Forest)

Heritage (to Slater Marietta)

Robert E. Cashion (to Greenbrier)

Summit Drive (to Stone)

Middle

Berea (to Lakeview)

Greer (to Riverside)

Mauldin (to Fisher)

High