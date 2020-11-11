GCS bus driver taken to hospital following crash, no students injured, district says

Crash on Wade Hampton Blvd (WSPA)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials said a bus driver was taken to an area hospital Wednesday afternoon following a crash.

District officials said no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the school bus driver was sitting on Watson Dr. at Wade Hampton Blvd. when the light turned green. The bus started to go when a commercial single unit flat bed vehicle disregarded the light and crashed into the bus.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital, troopers said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Details are limited at this time. We are working to get more info.

