GCS release statement on bill requiring schools to offer full-time, in-person instruction option

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

Greenville County Schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools released a statement on a bill requiring schools to offer the option of full-time and in-person instruction no later than April 26.

Greenville County Schools will remove Plexiglass at all of the high schools. Desks will be arranged in rows with at least 3 feet between each desk.

This only impacts students who were already in the brick and mortar program or those who were placed in the Virtual Program due to a lack of space.

There will be less of an impact at elementary and middle school levels because they have been in school full-time since before the Winter Break, according to Greenville Co. School District.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store