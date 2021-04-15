GCS release statement on bill requiring schools to offer full-time, in-person instruction option

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools released a statement on a bill requiring schools to offer the option of full-time and in-person instruction no later than April 26.

Greenville County Schools will remove Plexiglass at all of the high schools. Desks will be arranged in rows with at least 3 feet between each desk.

This only impacts students who were already in the brick and mortar program or those who were placed in the Virtual Program due to a lack of space.

There will be less of an impact at elementary and middle school levels because they have been in school full-time since before the Winter Break, according to Greenville Co. School District.