GCS: Students picking up meals to begin receiving 3 breakfasts, 3 lunches every Friday

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials said starting Friday students picking up meals will receive three breakfasts and three lunches, supplying them with food for the entire weekend.

According to the news release, the expanded service was possible by a new waiver from the USDA.

“By supplying students with enough meals for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, GCS meal output will increase by 44,000 per week, or 22,000 meals each day for two days,” according to the release.

“For some of our students, the meals they receive at school represent the only nutritious and filling foods they ever get, making these to-go style meals being served in school car pick-up lines and school bus stops even more crucial to their overall health,” Joe Urban, director of Food and Nutrition Services, said.

According to the release, the meals are funded through the National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option.

Last week, Urban and his team reached over 500,000 meals served since the start of the COVID-19 school shutdown.

“I am tremendously proud of all the GCS staff that have stepped up to take care of our community during this crisis,” Urban said.