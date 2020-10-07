GCS to use approved plexiglass pods to bring all elementary students back to school full-time by Nov. 9

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials announced Wednesday plexiglass pods approved by the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control will allow the district to phase all elementary students on the traditional school program to full-time, in-person learning by next month.

According to a news release, the phased-in return to school will begin with K4 and K5 students. Other elementary grades will return on a staggered schedule using a combination of plexiglass, masks and a specific classroom layout to ensure safety.

Those students will reportedly be able to socially distance by using extra space in school facilities and splitting time between the teacher and the aide.

“We’re pleased to announce another significant step towards safe, five-day in-person learning,” Dr. Royster said. “This step would not be possible without DHEC Interim Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler’s willingness to approve a plexiglass system of our design and specifically stating that students who are seated in this system are not considered to be close contacts with one another, as defined by DHEC for the purposes of quarantining.”

According to the release, $4.3 million worth of plexiglass was provided by the South Carolina Department of Education free-of-charge, and will allow up to four students wearing masks to sit in clusters with three feet of social distance with the plexiglass barrier between them.

“Each four-student cluster will be separated by six feet,” according to the release. “Because the plexiglass extends past the table’s edge and is tall enough to provide protection, a student’s positive COVID test will not result in quarantines for the other three students in the cluster, so long as all safety protocols were followed.”

Students in grades 2nd through 5th will be required to wear a mask during instruction, unless they have a medical or cognitive exemption. Kindergarten and first grade students will continue to be socially distanced.

“For the past six weeks, teachers in our traditional model have been supporting two instructional platforms: in-person instruction and online eLearning,” Royster said. “Planning and delivering content over two platforms is very time-consuming and presents both teachers and parents with multiple challenges. Those challenges are even greater for teachers and parents working with our youngest students. This plan will remove the burden of eLearning from our elementary teachers, return those students to daily in-person instruction, and provide a safe learning environment that protects the health of students and staff.”

The following is the schedule by elementary grades transitioning to full-time, face to face learning:

4K & 5K – Week of Oct. 12 Students will attend Monday or Tuesday, based on color group Students will attend Wednesday & Thursday, October 14 & 15 Week of October 19 is the first full week of attendance (4 Days because October 23 is a professional development day) Week of October 26 will be first full 5-day week

– Week of Oct. 12 1st Grade – already underway – Week of Sept. 30 Students attended Monday or Tuesday, based on color group Students attended Wednesday & Thursday, September 30 & October 1 Week of October 12 will be first full 5-day week

already underway – Week of Sept. 30 2nd Grade – Week of Oct. 19 Students will attend Monday or Tuesday, based on color group Students will attend Wednesday & Thursday, October 21 & 22 Week of October 26 will be first full 5-day week

– Week of Oct. 19 3rd Grade – Week of Oct. 26 Students will attend Monday or Tuesday, based on color group Students will attend Wednesday & Thursday, October 28 & 29 Week of November 2 will be first full week (4 days because Election Day is the Nov. 3)

– Week of Oct. 26 4th and 5th Grade – Week of Nov. 2 Students in Blue and Green color groups will attend Monday Tuesday is a school holiday due to Election Day – no students attend Students will attend Wednesday and Thursday, November 4 & 5 Week of November 9 is first full 5-day week

– Week of Nov. 2

According to the release, the school district will continue to monitor compliance of protocols, as well as the number of COVID cases among students and staff. District officials said a significant change in either could result in a return to hybrid or 100% eLearning.

District officials said by Nov. 9 all elementary students will be attending full, five-day weeks.

The current plan does not impact students in the GCS virtual program.

For information DHEC’s guidance on using plexiglass, click here.