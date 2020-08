GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Defenders for Children officials held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday morning for a new room that aims to improve the atmosphere for child victims of crimes.

According to the news release, the new GCSO Internet Crimes Against Children and Crimes Against Children unit’s “Comfort Room,” was designed to the “revamp the atmosphere and improve the experience surrounding children who have fallen victim to horrific crimes. “