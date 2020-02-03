GCSO’s Capt. Darius Hall on paid administrative leave pending internal, SLED investigation

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that one of their employees is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

According to Lt. Ryan Flood, Capt. Darius Hall is on paid administrative leave pending an internal and SLED investigation.

“We have opened a preliminary inquiry to determine if there is validity to an accusation,” Tommy Crosby said. “The decision on whether or not to open an official criminal investigation will be determined based on the results of this inquiry.”

Hall was hired on at the sheriff’s office in 1994. He was promoted to the rank of captain in 2017 and was assigned to the Public Affairs Division.

He was also among the six candidates this year vying to be the next Greenville County sheriff.

According to a misconduct report form filed in April 1999 with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Hall was suspended for one day without pay for dishonesty, untruthfulness with respect to his employer.