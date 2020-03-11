Geico Nationals to be played at Dorman High School

ROEBUCK, SC (WSPA) – Amid concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Geico Nationals will be held at Dorman High School on April 2-4 instead of Christ the King High School in New York.
“Our goal of making the location change is to provide a safe an environment as possible for the health of the student-athletes, coaches and fans,” Geico Nationals Executive Director Rashid Ghazi said in a statement Wednesday.
The Geico Nationals is an annual basketball tournament involving several top-ranked teams in the country.
12 teams participate in the event, and the move is reportedly allowing the majority of teams the ability to bus to the venue in Roebuck, S.C.
Team selection and subsequent brackets will be revealed later this week.