Gender wage gap could cause some S.C. women to miss out on close to $1 million worth of pay in their lifetime

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Equal rights advocates across the nation — including South Carolina — are pushing to shrink the current gender wage gap.

Data released by Business.org shows that women in the state of South Carolina are paid 23 percent less than men. Studies show that women make 77 cents to every dollar a man makes in South Carolina.

This means a woman would have to work on average an additional three months to earn the same income that their male coworkers make in only one year.

The South Carolina Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network said the wage gap has a far greater negative impact on Black and Latino women. Not only does a lower income restrict their ability to access resources such as mental health counseling– the gap could also hold them back from investing in their future.

Courtesy of SCWREN

Experts say the total amount of income lost over the lifetime for a Black woman is close to one million dollars.

“It can lead to hundreds of thousands of dollars of lost income and that’s particularly true for Black women, Latino women and other women of color who face even greater pay gaps in the workplace than white women do,” Warner said, “For Black women, we’re talking about almost $900,000 in lost income over their lifetime.”

Advocates say the first step in closing the gender pay gap in South Carolina is to amend any outdated legislation that allows for gender discrimination.

“It’s not just a problem for those individuals, it’s holding South Carolina back,” Warner said.

There are also other changes employers can make to help close the gap such as listing salaries in job descriptions and eliminating questions in applications asking about an applicant’s previous salary.

“Employers can stop asking for salary history because when you have to report your previous salary when you’re applying for a job you may be carrying the historical discrimination against you from job to job,” Warner said.

Here’s a few additional ways to help close the gap:

Establish pay transparency in the workplace by sharing salary with coworkers to ensure colleagues are not being exploited.

Organize advocacy groups and push for changes at the state level

Demand higher pay and don’t put off asking for a raise or promotion

Inform men in the workplace of the gender wage gap in your state

Amplify women’s voices in the workplace

To learn more about how the gender wage gap in South Carolina impacts South Carolina women, click here.