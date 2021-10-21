General Electric workers walk out, protest vaccine mandate in Greenville Co.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – General Electric employees protested vaccine mandates in Greenville County on Thursday.

The protest is taking place outside of the General Electric location on Garlington Road.

Several current and retired GE employees are voicing their opposition for a COVID vaccine mandate. 

Leaders with the company announced this week that all employees have to be vaccinated by Dec. 8. Some protesters say it comes down to “medical freedom.” Others touched on vaccine hesitancy.

GE is following federal mandates brought down by President Biden. GE officials say all US employees will be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 or recurved a medical or religious accomodation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store