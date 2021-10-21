General Electric workers walk out, protest vaccine mandate in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – General Electric employees protested vaccine mandates in Greenville County on Thursday.

The protest is taking place outside of the General Electric location on Garlington Road.

Several current and retired GE employees are voicing their opposition for a COVID vaccine mandate.

Leaders with the company announced this week that all employees have to be vaccinated by Dec. 8. Some protesters say it comes down to “medical freedom.” Others touched on vaccine hesitancy.

GE is following federal mandates brought down by President Biden. GE officials say all US employees will be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 or recurved a medical or religious accomodation.