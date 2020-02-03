General Mills bringing back 90s fave Dunkaroos

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – If you’re a kid from the 90s, you might recognize these snacks.

And you’ll be happy to learn they’re making a comeback!

After years of only being available in Canada, General Mills announced on Monday the relaunch of Dunkaroos in the U.S.

In case you’re not familiar, they’re cookies that you dunk in separate frosting and sprinkles.

You should see them on store shelves this summer.

Dunkaroos will be available in their most popular flavor — Vanilla cookies with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles.

