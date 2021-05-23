George Floyd’s family holds rally, march in brother’s memory

Artist Dennis Owes, 31, from Ghana gives the last touch to his portrait of George Floyd during a rally on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Brooklyn borough of New York. George Floyd, whose May 25, 2020 death in Minneapolis was captured on video, plead for air as he was pinned under the knee of former officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in April 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Members of George Floyd’s family, and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, have joined activists and citizens for a march as part of events marking the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.

Sunday’s march was one of several events planned nationwide by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.

Other events in Minneapolis ahead of the anniversary include a virtual “day of action” that encourages people to organize remotely and two panels with the families and other activists on Monday, followed by a community festival on Tuesday.