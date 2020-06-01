George Floyd’s family to release results of own autopsy

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s family is set to release the results of their own autopsy into his death.

Floyd, a black man who was in handcuffs at the time, died a week ago after a white Minneapolis officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

The officer ignored bystander shouts to get off him and Floyd’s cries that he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s death has sparked days of protests in Minneapolis and cities across America.

Prosecutors say the preliminary results of an official autopsy say the combined effects of being restrained, potential intoxicants and Floyd’s underlying health issues, including heart disease, likely contributed to his death.