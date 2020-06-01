George Floyd’s family to release results of own autopsy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s family is set to release the results of their own autopsy into his death.

Floyd, a black man who was in handcuffs at the time, died a week ago after a white Minneapolis officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

The officer ignored bystander shouts to get off him and Floyd’s cries that he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s death has sparked days of protests in Minneapolis and cities across America.

Prosecutors say the preliminary results of an official autopsy say the combined effects of being restrained, potential intoxicants and Floyd’s underlying health issues, including heart disease, likely contributed to his death.

