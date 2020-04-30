Georgia beer named after virus expert Fauci enjoys a 2nd run

AVONDALE ESTATES, G.A. (AP) — Georgia’s Wild Heaven Beer is producing a second, larger batch of Fauci Spring, a popular pale ale named after Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Donald Trump’s point person on explaining the COVID-19 pandemic to the American public.
Nick Purdy is the co-founder of Wild Heaven Beer. He says the first run of Fauci Spring surpassed his expectations in terms of demand and the company is brewing up enough beer for another 1,300 cases.
Purdy added that his brewery’s effort is all in good fun during uncertain times.