Georgia beer named after virus expert Fauci enjoys a 2nd run

Colin Conroy operates a labeling machine as cans of “Fauci Spring” beer are labeled at Wild Heaven Beer on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Avondale Estates, Ga. The pale ale was named to honor Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Donald Trump’s point person on explaining the COVID-19 pandemic to the American public. (AP Photo/Ron Harris) /// Here are the final 2 photos. Thank you. Ron Harris Social Media Editor/Reporter 101 Marietta St. NW, Suite 2450 Atlanta, Ga. 30303 (404) 653-8460 office (503) 329-1861 Twitter: @Journorati

AVONDALE ESTATES, G.A. (AP) — Georgia’s Wild Heaven Beer is producing a second, larger batch of Fauci Spring, a popular pale ale named after Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Donald Trump’s point person on explaining the COVID-19 pandemic to the American public.

Nick Purdy is the co-founder of Wild Heaven Beer. He says the first run of Fauci Spring surpassed his expectations in terms of demand and the company is brewing up enough beer for another 1,300 cases.

Purdy added that his brewery’s effort is all in good fun during uncertain times.