Georgia budget writers ask agencies to ready cuts amid virus

A sign asked people to maintain social distance as they enjoy the warm weather on the Beltline in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood Friday, May 1, 2020. Georgia shelter in place order expired Thursday and was not renewed for most Georgians by Gov. Brian Kemp. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers in charge of the budget are asking all state agencies to prepare for cuts of 14% due to the coronavirus pandemic, totaling nearly $4 billion.

The call for reductions comes as some retail stores in Georgia began to reopen Friday, the first day after Gov. Brian Kemp lifted a statewide stay-at-home order.

Total confirmed infections in Georgia have passed 27,000 and the state counts at least 1,140 deaths.

Kemp earlier this year had set a $28 billion revenue estimate for fiscal year 2021, beginning July 1.

But that was before the pandemic left more than a million Georgians out of work.