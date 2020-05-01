Georgia budget writers ask agencies to ready cuts amid virus

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers in charge of the budget are asking all state agencies to prepare for cuts of 14% due to the coronavirus pandemic, totaling nearly $4 billion.
The call for reductions comes as some retail stores in Georgia began to reopen Friday, the first day after Gov. Brian Kemp lifted a statewide stay-at-home order.
Total confirmed infections in Georgia have passed 27,000 and the state counts at least 1,140 deaths.
Kemp earlier this year had set a $28 billion revenue estimate for fiscal year 2021, beginning July 1.
But that was before the pandemic left more than a million Georgians out of work.