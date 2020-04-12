1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Georgia coronavirus cases surpass 12,000

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia has now surpassed 12,000, with the death toll at 428. The state Department of Public Health reported an additional 300 cases and three deaths on Saturday.

The total number of cases now stands at over 12,150. Roughly 20 percent of those patients are hospitalized.

Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statewide stay-at-home order lasting through the end of April, but houses of worship are still allowed to hold services as long as congregants remain 6 feet apart.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories