Georgia coronavirus deaths over 1,000 amid reopening effort

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question from the press during a tour of a temporary hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Kemp plans to have many of his state’s businesses up and running again as soon as Friday, April 24. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, Pool, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials say the coronavirus has killed more than 1,000 people in the state.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported deaths have reach 1,015 Tuesday amid aggressive efforts to reboot the state’s economy.

Restaurants were allowed to resume limited dine-in service Monday.

Barber shops, nail salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors got to reopen Friday.

Gov. Brian Kemp hasn’t said whether he plans to extend his shelter-at-home order that’s set to expire after Thursday.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson told reporters Tuesday that the governor has confused people by ordering them to stay home while also allowing tattoo parlors and movie theaters to reopen.