Georgia cuts vaccines to clinic that gave shots to teachers

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gives remarks during a COVID-19 update press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials have cut off COVID-19 vaccines to a medical practice that disobeyed state guidelines and vaccinated teachers.

The move comes as Gov. Brian Kemp says again that he won’t let education employees cut in front of people currently eligible for vaccination.

The state Department of Public Health said it has suspended its supply of vaccines to the Medical Center of Elberton.

The clinic has been supplying shots to employees of the 3,000-student Elbert County school district.

State rules say only medical workers, emergency workers, nursing home residents and people 65 and older are currently eligible.

Superintendents and teacher groups are pushing to make teachers eligible.

The clinic says it will appeal the six-month suspension.