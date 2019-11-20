Georgia deputy killed, suspect wounded in shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been fatally shot while patrolling against gun violence in Augusta.

Richmond County Sgt. William McCarty told news outlets that narcotics investigator Cecil Ridley was killed Tuesday night in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says Ridley was shot at least one time and pronounced dead at a hospital. The suspect was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

No additional information was released about the circumstances. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it’s investigating.

Our hearts are with the family, blood & blue, of Investigator Cecil Ridley who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line… Posted by Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

