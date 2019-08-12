Georgia deputy shoots, kills kidnapping suspect

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a kidnapping suspect who was shooting at a woman fleeing his car.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the shooting happened Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said 45-year Freddrick Andrews Hadden Jr. was killed.

The incident began when Richmond County law enforcement sent out an alert that a woman had been kidnapped. Burke County Deputy Eric Madison spotted the described car.

The sheriff’s department said a woman ran from the car, and Hadden shot at her and the deputy. The sheriff’s office said Madison returned fire.

The sheriff’s office praised Madison’s actions in a “difficult and tense situation.”

Another sheriff’s office was called to investigate since it is an officer-involved shooting.

