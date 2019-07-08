Georgia deputy shot and killed during chase

by: WSPA 7News

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WSPA) — A Georgia deputy was shot and killed while attempting to stop a stolen vehicle late Sunday night. 

WGCL reports Hall County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the vehicle allegedly connected to recent crimes, including car break-ins and burglaries, when a chase ensued northeast of Atlanta. 

The chase ended in a crash in Gainesville.

Suspects and deputies exchanged gunfire following the crash, according to WGCL

One deputy was shot and later died at a hospital.

Their name has not been released at this time.

The suspected shooter was also wounded and in custody, while a search reportedly continues for several other suspects who fled the scene of the crash. 

