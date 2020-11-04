Georgia election official to give update on vote counting

Workes at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee ballots at the State Farm Arena Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state plans a Wednesday morning news conference amid delays, confusion and technical glitches in the state’s still incomplete vote-counting.

The outstanding ballots left to be counted are in counties where Democrats have performed well.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia’s presidential contest because the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is too early to call.

Neither Trump nor Biden has secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.