Georgia expands hospital beds with virus cases at daily high

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes part in a tour of a massive temporary hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp took part in a tour of the 200-bed facility, constructed quickly in the lower levels of the Georgia World Congress Center which normally plays host to large conventions and sporting events. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, Pool)

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says Georgia will increase hospital bed capacity as hospitalizations from COVID-19 surge and the state set a new single-day record Friday for confirmed coronavirus infections.

Kemp’s office says the state will contract for 100 new hospital beds at an unnamed Atlanta-area hospital and will reactivate a hospital at the mammoth state-owned convention center in downtown Atlanta.

The number of new confirmed cases reported Friday in Georgia hit nearly 4,500, surpassing the old daily record by more than 1,000.

The number of people hospitalized with the respiratory illness is above 2,400, more than doubling in the last two weeks.

Kemp spokeswoman Candice Broce says Georgia expects the number of cases to keep climbing.