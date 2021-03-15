Georgia extends vaccine eligibility to those 55+, with underlying health problems

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — As of Monday, a greater number of Georgians is now eligible to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Brian Kemp announced the expansion last week.

Now, Georgia residents who are 55 years old or older can make an appointment to receive the vaccine. The rollout expansion also opens registration to those with underlying health conditions.

State health leaders say that expanded list includes those with asthma, cancer, kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension, Alzheimer’s, dementia, HIV positive individuals and those who are overweight.

The governor is now urging eligible residents to sign up for their first doses.

“We will continue to encourage all eligible Georgians not to wait to get their dose,” he said “This vaccine is safe, effective and is our ticket back to normal.”

State leaders say that as vaccine availability grows, all adults in the state should be eligible by early April.

If you qualify for a vaccine, you can find your nearest provider at dph.georgia.gov or register at myvaccinegeorgia.com for one of the nine mass vaccination sites in the state.