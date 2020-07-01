Georgia Gov. Kemp says mask mandate not needed amid spike

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question from the press during a tour of a temporary hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Kemp plans to have many of his state’s businesses up and running again as soon as Friday, April 24. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, Pool, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he hasn’t yet weighed whether the state will take legal action against local governments trying to impose mask requirements.

The Republican held a news conference Wednesday before departing on a statewide tour to promote wearing a mask, but said he won’t mandate it.

At the same time that Kemp spoke, Savannah became one of the first cities in the state to require people to wear a mask inside businesses.

That could set up a confrontation with the state, which is seeing a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases.

Executive orders signed by Kemp have prohibited local governments from imposing more severe restrictions.