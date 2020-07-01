Georgia Gov. Kemp says mask mandate not needed amid spike

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he hasn’t yet weighed whether the state will take legal action against local governments trying to impose mask requirements.
The Republican held a news conference Wednesday before departing on a statewide tour to promote wearing a mask, but said he won’t mandate it.
At the same time that Kemp spoke, Savannah became one of the first cities in the state to require people to wear a mask inside businesses.
That could set up a confrontation with the state, which is seeing a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases.
Executive orders signed by Kemp have prohibited local governments from imposing more severe restrictions.