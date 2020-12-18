Georgia governor blasts attacks on family over election

by: WSPA Staff

Brian Kemp holds a news conference on the current state of COVID-19, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Ben Gray /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is blasting attacks on his wife and daughters by people who want him to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia and says conspiracy theories about the election need to stop.

President Donald Trump has excoriated Kemp for not calling a special legislative session to give him the state’s electoral votes.

Kemp on Thursday did not blame Trump for the attacks but said people need to deal with facts and shouldn’t go after his family.

The Republican governor said his children have been targeted in social media posts.

His daughter Lucy has received hate-filled messages with wild conspiracies about the death of her longtime boyfriend.

