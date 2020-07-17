Georgia governor supports, but won’t order, in-person school

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor wants public schools to open for in-person instruction next month. Republican Brian Kemp compares the coronavirus to “a stomach bug” and says the media has been overplaying the risks of going back to classrooms.

But he and State Superintendent Richard Woods don’t plan to force districts to hold face-to-face classes and many systems are moving toward remote instruction as infections keep spreading.

Five of Georgia’s six largest school districts have decided to teach only remotely when school starts, despite demands by President Donald Trump that all schools reopen nationwide. Kemp says he thinks schools are trying to do the right thing.