Georgia House wants more state money for public health

Governor Brian Kemp receives information from his Chief Operations Officer Ryan Loke (left) during a COVID-19 update press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, January 21, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia House lawmakers want to shift more money into public health and nursing homes, saying the state needs to spend more in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

House appropriations subcommittees on Tuesday made proposed changes to the current year’s budget.

The full House could vote on the changes as early as Thursday.

The Senate will consider the changes after that. House lawmakers propose adding nearly $34 million into the state Department of Public Health.

Gov. Brian Kemp had proposed no new spending from state money, instead relying on federal coronavirus relief for now.