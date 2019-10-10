Georgia hunter charged with shooting teen he mistook as deer

by: The Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of fatally shooting a teenager he mistook for a deer while they were hunting illegally.

The Brunswick News reports 32-year-old Hector Romero-Hernandez and 17-year-old Bobby Lee Lane were hunting out of season last month when Romero-Hernandez said he thought he’d seen a deer in the woods. He told Glynn County Police he heard rustling and shot at a branch that he thought was a deer’s horns. Lane was hit in a nearby tree stand.

Natural Resources Law Enforcement Capt. Chris Hodge says the investigation is ongoing. Romero-Hernandez was charged with misuse of a firearm resulting in serious bodily harm as well as hunting with an unlawful weapon and two license violations.

Information from: The News, http://www.thebrunswicknews.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

