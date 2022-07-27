REIDSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has been arrested on charges that he threatened a man.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that the garden owner who suspected 70-year-old Anderson of taking vegetables from his home made a phone call to the judge, who proceeded to threaten violence against the man when confronted.

The GBI said neighbors overheard the threats Anderson made toward the garden owner and alerted authorities.

Tattnall County Chief Magistrate Judge Eddie Anderson was released from jail on his own accord after threatening that neighbor with terroristic remarks.

Although considered a misdemeanor, the threats can be charged as a felony when violated under oath of office.

To know if Anderson will have a bench trial for the incident has yet to be decided by the Georgia Supreme Court.

There is an investigative panel of Judicial Qualifications Commissioners who have requested he be suspended by the high court.

Anderson’s past record indicates that in 2019 he was reprimanded by the courts for non-criminal misconduct involving an auto-dealer.

Anderson did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.