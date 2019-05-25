News

Georgia K-9 dies while tracking suspect

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 09:45 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 09:54 PM EDT

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA) – A Georgia K-9 officers died unexpectedly on Thursday while tracking a suspect. 

According to Gwinnet County police, K-9 Eli became distressed while tracking.

He was rushed to a veterinarian, but passed away.

According to the sheriff's office, Eli served the community for eight years.

Both the police department and sheriff's office offered their condolences to Eli's handler, Officer Bonanno.

According to Greenville County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post, Eli had been tracking for about 30 minutes in 90-degree weather when he began to show heat-related symptoms. 

