Georgia K-9 dies while tracking suspect

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA) – A Georgia K-9 officers died unexpectedly on Thursday while tracking a suspect. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Eli (Gwinnett County Police)

According to Gwinnet County police, K-9 Eli became distressed while tracking.

He was rushed to a veterinarian, but passed away.

According to the sheriff's office, Eli served the community for eight years.

Both the police department and sheriff's office offered their condolences to Eli's handler, Officer Bonanno.

According to Greenville County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post, Eli had been tracking for about 30 minutes in 90-degree weather when he began to show heat-related symptoms.