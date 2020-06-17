Georgia leader proposes expanded version of hate crimes law

Georgia Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan speaks Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Atlanta, while proposing his own version of a hate crimes law for the state. Duncan is calling on lawmakers to create a free-standing hate crime and to protect many categories from bias crimes, including people victimized because of their culture and their status in exercising First Amendment rights including worship, free speech, free press, assembly or petition of government. (Riley Bunch/The Daily Times via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lieutenant governor is proposing his own version of a hate crimes law for the state.

Republican Geoff Duncan’s proposal came Wednesday, after days of pressure by House lawmakers, business leaders and others.

Duncan is calling on lawmakers to protect broad categories from bias crimes, including people victimized because of their culture and exercising First Amendment rights including worship, free speech, free press, assembly or petition of government.

A previous state law was found unconstitutional more than a decade ago.

The push for a new law intensified after the February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick.

