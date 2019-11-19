Georgia man accused of trying to arrange sex with 8-year-old

HIRAM, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man is accused of posting an ad for child sex online and offering to pay to assault an 8-year-old girl.

News outlet report 34-year-old Brian Travis Cowart was arrested this month on charges including criminal attempt to commit child molestation. A Paulding County sheriff’s statement says authorities were alerted late last month to a post on a social media site seeking sex with 5- to 10-year-old girls.

It says an undercover detective contacted Cowart, who thought he was talking to the older sister of an 8-year-old girl. It says Coward offered to pay to abuse the child and devised a plan in which the sister would give the girl to him at a store in Hiram. He was arrested upon arrival. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

