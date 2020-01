This undated photo made available by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows Jimmy Fletcher Meders. On Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, authorities said Meders, convicted of killing a convenience store clerk more than 30 years ago, is is scheduled to be put to death on Jan. 16, 2020. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP)

A Georgia man who’s set to be executed this month for the killing of a convenience store clerk will have a hearing on his request for a new trial and DNA testing.

Fifty-eight-year-old Jimmy Fletcher Meders was convicted of murder in the October 1987 shooting death of Don Anderson at a convenience store in coastal Glynn County.

He’s scheduled to be put to death Β Jan. 16.

A judge on Thursday scheduled a Jan. 8 hearing on Meders’ requests.

