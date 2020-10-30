Georgia officials expect outages won’t affect Election Day

A voter casts their vote in the glow of a voting machine during early voting at the Dunwoody Library after Hurricane Zeta knocked out power in the surrounding areas on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Dunwoody, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials say they don’t expect power outages caused by severe weather that swept through parts of the state to interrupt Election Day voting.

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta swept across northern Georgia, knocking down trees and leaving more than a million residents without power early Thursday.

Election officials say backup options are ready if some polling places remain without power on Election Day.

Friday is the last day of early in-person voting in the state.

Election officials said some early voting sites without power closed or opened early Thursday, only two were still without power Friday morning.