Georgia police: DUI suspect driving 130 mph unhurt in wreck

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) – Police in Georgia say a DUI suspect who was clocked going 130 mph (209 kph) down a highway went airborne in his car, struck a median and flipped over a guardrail before walking away unharmed.

Alpharetta police said in a Facebook post they encountered the unidentified driver early Saturday morning. An officer began a pursuit after he found the man was traveling nearly 65 mph (105 kph) over the speed limit, but the suspect sped up. Police say he lost control of the vehicle while exiting and rebounded off of a concrete median. Officers say he then climbed out of his Volvo without serious injuries.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the driver is charged with driving under the influence, driving with an open container, reckless driving, speeding and fleeing law enforcement.

While this driver is facing several charges, we’re so very thankful we didn't have to deliver a fatality notification to… Posted by Alpharetta Department of Public Safety on Saturday, October 12, 2019

