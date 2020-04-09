Georgia postpones primaries again because of coronavirus

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has pushed back primary elections for the second time this year because of the coronavirus.

The decision to postpone primaries until June was announced by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday morning. It comes after Wisconsin went ahead with elections on Tuesday, forcing thousands of voters to stand in hourslong lines amid the pandemic.

Raffensperger had already moved the state’s presidential primaries from March 24 to May 19. Primaries were already scheduled for that day for a U.S. Senate seat, U.S. House members and members of the state House and Senate.