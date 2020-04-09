1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Georgia postpones primaries again because of coronavirus

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has pushed back primary elections for the second time this year because of the coronavirus.

The decision to postpone primaries until June was announced by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday morning. It comes after Wisconsin went ahead with elections on Tuesday, forcing thousands of voters to stand in hourslong lines amid the pandemic.

Raffensperger had already moved the state’s presidential primaries from March 24 to May 19. Primaries were already scheduled for that day for a U.S. Senate seat, U.S. House members and members of the state House and Senate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories