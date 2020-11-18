Georgia schools suspend in-person teaching as virus spreads

ATLANTA (AP) — At least three Georgia school districts are ceasing in-person instruction until after Thanksgiving because of coronavirus spread among teachers and students.

At least eight other districts have closed at least one school.

Among districts that have closed are Cook County in south Georgia, McDuffie County west of Augusta and Walker County in northwest Georgia.

COVID-19 cases in Georgia have been rising in the general population and among school-aged children, numbers show.

Cases have been increasing steadily since early October in children ages 10-17, typically the ages of middle school and high school students.

