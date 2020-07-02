Georgia sees another big increase in coronavirus infections

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp walks away after speaking during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp attracted widespread attention, criticism and even derision when he announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors. Kemp got no public pushback from Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey, whom he appointed, but was criticized widely by public health experts at Georgia universities. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia added close to 3,500 confirmed coronavirus cases to its total count on Thursday, the largest single-day increase the state has experienced.

Georgia has seen a sharp increase in confirmed cases as well as people hospitalized in recent weeks.

Nearly 88,000 confirmed cases of the virus have been recorded by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Experts say that figure likely only accounts for a fraction of those actually infected.

At least 2,849 people have died in Georgia.

One-day confirmed coronavirus cases for the country rose to an all-time high of 50,000 on Thursday.

Cases are rising in 40 out of 50 states.