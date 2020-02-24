Georgia Senate passes bill to limit surprise medical bills

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, Chairman of the Finance Committee, speaks to the media while gathered with other Senate leaders during the first day of the general session of the state legislature in Atlanta. Hufstetler sponsored a bill that would protect some patients from receiving unexpected medical bills. The legislation, which passed unanimously, would require insurers in many cases to pay for care by a doctor or at a hospital that is not within their network of medical providers. It also would limit patient liability for any costs. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state Senate has passed legislation that would protect some patients from receiving unexpected medical bills.

The legislation passed Monday would require insurers in many cases to pay for care by a doctor or at a hospital that is not within their network of medical providers. It also would limit patient liability for costs. Republican state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler of Rome said the bill has been carefully crafted with many hours of work by the governor’s office, the House and the Senate.

Lawmakers have been working on legislation to limit surprise billing for several years, but the effort has gained momentum this session.