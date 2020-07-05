Georgia State Patrol building damaged by fire during protest

The building, seen right in the background, that houses Georgia State Patrol headquarters is vandalized in Atlanta, Sunday, July 5, 2020. Video showed protesters appearing to set off at least one firework inside the building. (Kimberly Krautter via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol says fireworks, rocks and graffiti caused extensive damage to its headquarters in Atlanta early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson says Department of Public Safety workers put out the fire caused by fireworks, and two employees were treated for smoke inhalation. One of the agency’s vehicles parked in front of the building was also damaged.

Video showed several dozen people outside and the sound of drums being played in the background. A witness says the demonstration started peacefully but about three or four people looked to be trying to vandalize the building.

No arrests have been made.