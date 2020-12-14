Georgia to audit one county’s signatures on ballot envelopes

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a press conference Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state has announced an audit of signatures on absentee ballot envelopes in one county after receiving a report that officials there may not have properly checked signatures.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference that the audit will focus on Cobb County.

Absentee ballots cannot be traced to individual voters, and the vote tallies in the presidential election will not change as a result of the audit.

President Donald Trump, who lost in Georgia, has repeatedly attacked the state’s signature match process.

Raffensperger said he felt it was necessary to “take steps to restore confidence in our elections.”

