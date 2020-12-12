Georgia to test 800 schools for lead in drinking water

by: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is moving forward with plans to test for lead in drinking water at schools and child care facilities.

The state Board of Education on Thursday approved hiring Research Triangle Institute for $980,000 to perform the tests using a federal grant.

The plan is to test every source of drinking water in 800 schools statewide, with an estimated 40 faucets in each school. Preliminary estimates forecast that the tests will find problematic levels of lead in 2.5% of the 32,000 faucets statewide, requiring retesting.

The state says testing will prioritize facilities serving children aged 6 and younger, those that are older, and those that are in underserved and low-income communities.

