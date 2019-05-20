Georgia woman opens gender-neutral clothing store in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia woman has opened a gender-neutral children's clothing store in Atlanta's Kirkwood neighborhood.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the children's unisex clothing store is among the first of its kind.
Mini Friday sells clothes for children between the ages of 24 months and 8 years.
The newspaper reports that retailers have typically separated children's clothing into two categories. They've included pinks and purples and princess-inspired clothing for girls; and blues and grays and designs of trucks and dinosaurs for boys.
Recently, a growing number of brands are embracing a non-gender specific style. Celebrities have also promoted the trend.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com
Top Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 1 dead after incident on Savannah River, Elbert Co. coroner says
- Man wanted in shooting of Auburn officers in custody
- 900 cyclists ride in Assaults on Mt. Mitchell and Marion
- Man gets 15 years after pleading guilty to DUI resulting in death charge