Georgia woman opens gender-neutral clothing store in Atlanta

Posted: May 20, 2019 06:19 AM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 06:19 AM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia woman has opened a gender-neutral children's clothing store in Atlanta's Kirkwood neighborhood.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the children's unisex clothing store is among the first of its kind.

Mini Friday sells clothes for children between the ages of 24 months and 8 years.

The newspaper reports that retailers have typically separated children's clothing into two categories. They've included pinks and purples and princess-inspired clothing for girls; and blues and grays and designs of trucks and dinosaurs for boys.

Recently, a growing number of brands are embracing a non-gender specific style. Celebrities have also promoted the trend.

