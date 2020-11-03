Georgia woman’s ‘I voted sticker’ finds a home on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite in Rochester, NY

News

by: Dan Gross and WROC Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s quirky Election Day tradition of putting “I voted” stickers on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite in Rochester isn’t hyperlocal anymore.

A Georgia woman named Marilyn reached out to WROC on Facebook last week, asking if she could mail the station her voting sticker and if someone at the station could put it on the suffragist’s headstone and take a picture for her.

Election Day is as busy as it gets for most newsrooms across the country, but digital reporter Dan Gross couldn’t say no.

Thank you, Marilyn, for taking part in Rochester’s Election Day tradition!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories