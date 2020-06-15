Georgia’s 7th District Democratic primary too close to call

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Voting Machines Generic_138759

ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic primary in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District is too close to call.

Carolyn Bourdeaux has 50.5% of the vote as of Saturday afternoon, but the race remains too close to determine a winner.

In Georgia, candidates must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.

The Associated Press initially declared that Bourdeaux and state Rep. Brenda Romero were advancing to a runoff.

The call was reversed Saturday after votes counted since election day have increased Bourdeaux’s share of the vote.

The 7th District seat in suburban Atlanta is currently held by GOP Rep. Rob Woodall, who isn’t seeking another term.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories