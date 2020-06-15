Georgia’s 7th District Democratic primary too close to call

ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic primary in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District is too close to call.

Carolyn Bourdeaux has 50.5% of the vote as of Saturday afternoon, but the race remains too close to determine a winner.

In Georgia, candidates must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.

The Associated Press initially declared that Bourdeaux and state Rep. Brenda Romero were advancing to a runoff.

The call was reversed Saturday after votes counted since election day have increased Bourdeaux’s share of the vote.

The 7th District seat in suburban Atlanta is currently held by GOP Rep. Rob Woodall, who isn’t seeking another term.